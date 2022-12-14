Greenhaven Associates Inc. Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,342,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,490,000. Avnet makes up about 1.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Avnet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 110.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.