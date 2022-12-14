Greenhaven Associates Inc. Increases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for 6.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $307,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in WestRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,243,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WestRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,303,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,296,000 after buying an additional 285,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,630,000 after purchasing an additional 179,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

