Greenhaven Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,739,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,303,000. Oshkosh accounts for approximately 2.6% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of Oshkosh as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,646,000 after buying an additional 440,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,052,000 after buying an additional 449,087 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after buying an additional 770,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 960,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

