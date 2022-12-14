Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 442 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 162,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,483,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

