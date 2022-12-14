Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 282 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.2% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,374. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

