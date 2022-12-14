Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 23 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,413. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.70 and a 200-day moving average of $489.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

