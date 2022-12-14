Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases 240 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,954. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.58.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

