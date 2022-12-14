Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

REGN traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $748.51. 2,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $740.46 and a 200 day moving average of $664.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

