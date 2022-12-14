Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GWLLY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $37.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

