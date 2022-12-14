Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 95,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 22,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

