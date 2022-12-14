Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. American National Bank owned approximately 5.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $22,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44.

