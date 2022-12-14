Goldfinch (GFI) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00003313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and $145,935.15 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,902,300 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

