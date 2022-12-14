Gnosis (GNO) Reaches Market Cap of $246.21 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $95.08 or 0.00526876 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $246.21 million and $3.23 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

