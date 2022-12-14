Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $41.39. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Globe Telecom Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

Globe Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.04%.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

