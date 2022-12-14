GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.