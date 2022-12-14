Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the November 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDOC stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,498. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

