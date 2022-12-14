Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 92,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 162,640 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 31,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,811. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.69 million, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

