GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Up 2.9%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.70. 2,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,743,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74 and a beta of -0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 17,238 shares worth $851,242. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 23,990.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $628,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.