Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Down 4.9%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 17,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,445,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GENI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genius Sports by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

