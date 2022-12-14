Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Down 6%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 271,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 185,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Generation Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$146.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jamie Levy acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,261,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,727,424.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Further Reading

