Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Genenta Science Stock Up 0.2 %

Genenta Science stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. Genenta Science has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

