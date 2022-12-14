GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 20,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,651,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.34.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of GDS by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,111,000 after purchasing an additional 953,820 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,092,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,909,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 210,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 164,316 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

