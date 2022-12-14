GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 20,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,651,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.34.
GDS Stock Up 7.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.85.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
