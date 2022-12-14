Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $68.86 million and $550,244.05 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00014048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00509014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $902.98 or 0.04988070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,459.68 or 0.30159345 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.54765809 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $451,031.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

