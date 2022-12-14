Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMWKF remained flat at $87.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 405. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $137.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Games Workshop Group from GBX 9,700 ($119.00) to GBX 8,700 ($106.74) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

