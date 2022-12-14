Gala 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.05 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Gala has a total market cap of $174.29 million and $43.05 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00510741 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $886.69 or 0.04951668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,418.92 or 0.30261667 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

