FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adyen in a report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Adyen’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Adyen alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADYEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,913.68) to €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,763.16) to €2,540.00 ($2,673.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €2,300.00 ($2,421.05) to €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Adyen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,934.29.

Adyen Trading Up 3.2 %

About Adyen

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

(Get Rating)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.