FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $26.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $26.48. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.71.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $234.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average of $353.84. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

