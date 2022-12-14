FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Sells 9,000 Shares

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,950 shares in the company, valued at $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FutureFuel Price Performance
Shares of FF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. 3,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,400. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $378.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on FF shares. StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FutureFuel (FF)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.