FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Director Sells 9,000 Shares

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,950 shares in the company, valued at $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. 3,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,400. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $378.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FF shares. StockNews.com upgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 206,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 105,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

