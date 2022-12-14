Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Up 176.9% in November

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the November 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,443. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTOO. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,022,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 190,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the second quarter worth $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.