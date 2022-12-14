FUNToken Trading Up 4.3% This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $73.07 million and $1.21 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00512822 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $890.26 or 0.04941159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.52 or 0.30384934 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

