Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,561 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.26.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $449.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

