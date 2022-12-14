Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 19,010 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.