Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.91 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $508.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

