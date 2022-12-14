Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Fulton Financial makes up 1.8% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A. owned 1.13% of Fulton Financial worth $29,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.