Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

IBM stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

