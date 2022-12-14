Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,381 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.84.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.