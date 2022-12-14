Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 779 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 45,209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

