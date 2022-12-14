Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.28

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.52. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 63,775 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.