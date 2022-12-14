FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.07

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 1886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

