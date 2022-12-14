Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNLPF. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.45) to GBX 825 ($10.12) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 750 ($9.20) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.96) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

