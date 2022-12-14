Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,180 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.
In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
