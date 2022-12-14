Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Up 7.8 %

OTCMKTS:FMANF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 51,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,604. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

About Freeman Gold

(Get Rating)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.