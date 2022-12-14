Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Up 7.8 %

OTCMKTS:FMANF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 51,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,604. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

