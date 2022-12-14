Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 51,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,604. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Freeman Gold

(Get Rating)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.