Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 51,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,604. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

