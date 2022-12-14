Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Freeman Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 51,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,604. Freeman Gold has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.
About Freeman Gold
