Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 143,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,177. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 66,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $300,325.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,722,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,809,192.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,888,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

