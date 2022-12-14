Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Foxby Price Performance

OTCMKTS FXBY remained flat at $14.00 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Foxby has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

