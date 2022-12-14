Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Foxby Price Performance
OTCMKTS FXBY remained flat at $14.00 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Foxby has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
About Foxby
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foxby (FXBY)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.