Founders Capital Management Sells 73 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.2% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.31 on Wednesday, reaching $485.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $333.42 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.29.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

