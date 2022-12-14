Founders Capital Management Sells 158 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.1% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

