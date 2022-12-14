Founders Capital Management Grows Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 483.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 514,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 477,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 264,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 410.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 533.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 222,605 shares during the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. 2,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,383. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.35.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 68.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

