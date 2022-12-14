Founders Capital Management Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 416.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. 355,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,121,926. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

