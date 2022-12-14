Founders Capital Management Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 508,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,584,609. The firm has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

